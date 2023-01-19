Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 444,655 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,720,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 444,655 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $98,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.95 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

