Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $19,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,263,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,673,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,448,000 after acquiring an additional 110,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $140.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.55 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $172.04.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

