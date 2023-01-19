Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $26.73 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,123,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $26,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.20. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.90%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares in the company, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

