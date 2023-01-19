Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 104,997 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.45% of KT worth $25,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in KT by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 40,126 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in KT by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 127,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in KT by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Stock Down 0.1 %

KT stock opened at $14.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17. KT Co. has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KT Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

