Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 9,796 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,870,000 after buying an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after purchasing an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.25.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.