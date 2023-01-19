Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 14,111 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,650,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,111 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.66% of SLM worth $23,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SLM by 40.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SLM by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SLM by 24.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Stock Down 0.5 %

SLM stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

SLM Announces Dividend

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.18). SLM had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $369.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.69 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

SLM Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.