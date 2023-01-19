Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,893 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AAON were worth $19,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAON opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.03. AAON, Inc. has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.26 and a beta of 0.81.

AAON Increases Dividend

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com upgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AAON to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,182.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry Gene Stewart sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $192,519.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,351. 19.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

