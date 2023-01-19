Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,620 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $117.48 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.25.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.