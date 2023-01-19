Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,666.07 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Rocket Pool ETH token can now be purchased for $1,666.07 or 0.07892564 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $298.23 million and $8.62 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,000 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,629.26841092 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $19,430,369.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

