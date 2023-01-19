Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.31 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $295.72 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,656.53 or 0.07888446 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,515 tokens. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,629.26841092 USD and is down -3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $19,430,369.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

