Round Dollar (RD) Price Reaches $9.07 on Exchanges

Round Dollar (RD) traded up 81% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Round Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $8.57 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Round Dollar has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for about $9.07 or 0.00043016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00428890 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,329.43 or 0.30104934 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.99 or 0.00760986 BTC.

Round Dollar Profile

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Round Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

