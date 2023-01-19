Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Centrica (LON:CNA)

Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.59) target price on the integrated energy company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 144 ($1.76) price objective on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Centrica from GBX 110 ($1.34) to GBX 118 ($1.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.56).

Get Centrica alerts:

Centrica Stock Down 0.1 %

CNA stock traded down GBX 0.14 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 97.72 ($1.19). 40,382,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,586,102. The company has a market cap of £5.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 977.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 93.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 84.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 99.54 ($1.21).

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centrica Company Profile

In related news, insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,953.58 ($2,383.87). Insiders purchased 7,363 shares of company stock worth $630,295 over the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.