Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Acquired by America First Investment Advisors LLC

America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,310 shares during the period. Royal Gold makes up 5.1% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2,691.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 448,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 432,830 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 11.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,970,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,978,000 after purchasing an additional 399,888 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 44.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 792,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,606,000 after purchasing an additional 242,100 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $122.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.54 and a twelve month high of $147.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.07.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

See Also

