Royce & Associates LP Acquires 671,873 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,874,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 671,873 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson makes up 1.0% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $90,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,965,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,139,000 after buying an additional 315,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,065,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,156,000 after purchasing an additional 120,225 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,871,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,027,000 after purchasing an additional 325,401 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,221,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,343,000 after purchasing an additional 418,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,869,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 458,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KW opened at $16.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.43%.

KW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kennedy-Wilson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

