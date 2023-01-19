Royce & Associates LP Acquires 9,034 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,153,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 4.77% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $34,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCCI. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,581.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 142,511 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 89.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 93,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HCCI. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $36.67. The stock has a market cap of $872.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

