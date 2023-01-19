Royce & Associates LP Buys 33,157 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.63% of RBC Bearings worth $37,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,211 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 574,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 27,189 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 349.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at about $619,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $231.74 on Thursday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.90 and a 52 week high of $264.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC Bearings Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.