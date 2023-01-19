Royce & Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,999,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167,137 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.10% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $53,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 44,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

