Royce & Associates LP Grows Stock Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,829,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344,199 shares during the period. IAA comprises 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.37% of IAA worth $58,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in IAA by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of IAA by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IAA shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87. IAA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.32 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

