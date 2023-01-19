Royce & Associates LP Has $27.33 Million Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 91,740 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.78% of Transcat worth $27,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Transcat by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transcat by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Transcat by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Transcat by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Transcat

In related news, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.97, for a total value of $180,572.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,473.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transcat Price Performance

TRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Transcat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

TRNS stock opened at $82.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.13 million, a PE ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.80 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Transcat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $95.79.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

