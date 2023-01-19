Royce & Associates LP Has $40.48 Million Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 560,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 141,493 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $40,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $85.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.78. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.45.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

