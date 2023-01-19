Royce & Associates LP Has $66.31 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 802,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.44% of MKS Instruments worth $66,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after buying an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after purchasing an additional 802,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after purchasing an additional 36,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,465,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,366,598 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,254,000 after purchasing an additional 547,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $98.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.90. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $174.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.47%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

