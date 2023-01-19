Royce & Associates LP Has $83.64 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the quarter. Kadant makes up 0.9% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned 4.30% of Kadant worth $83,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,769,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Kadant from $239.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

NYSE:KAI opened at $190.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.19 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.61.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $224.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Kadant had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.21%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

