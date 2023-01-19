Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 508,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,832 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric makes up about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $63,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,853 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 5,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $899,249.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,134.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,431 shares of company stock worth $4,902,783. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LECO opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $159.79.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $935.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

