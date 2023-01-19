Royce & Associates LP Purchases 87,535 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 879,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,535 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ESAB were worth $29,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,710,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $155,576,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,191,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,346,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,754,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ESAB from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

ESAB Stock Performance

Shares of ESAB stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. ESAB Co. has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $620.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESAB Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Insider Activity at ESAB

In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mitchell P. Rales acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414,098 shares in the company, valued at $56,563,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Hix sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $93,435.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

ESAB Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

