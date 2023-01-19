Royce & Associates LP Raises Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 785,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 92,531 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $32,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 157,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Cognex by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,727,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,410,000 after buying an additional 552,750 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 58,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 18,221 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Cognex by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex stock opened at $50.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.56. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

