Royce & Associates LP Sells 39,261 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 39,261 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 2.32% of ESCO Technologies worth $44,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ESE opened at $93.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.03 and a 1-year high of $96.69.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About ESCO Technologies



ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.



