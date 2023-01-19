RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

RPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Stock Down 1.7 %

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RPT opened at $10.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $857.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $14.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 520.05%.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

