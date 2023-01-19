Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Short Interest Down 71.9% in December

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,200 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the December 15th total of 107,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, insider Thomas B. Raterman bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $54,278.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,601.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,581.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,104 shares of company stock valued at $299,522. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 342.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at $173,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

RWAY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.50. 58,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,075. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The stock has a market cap of $506.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 37.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is 173.50%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

