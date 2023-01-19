Rupert Labrum Acquires 2,400,000 Shares of Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM) Stock

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) insider Rupert Labrum bought 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £72,000 ($87,858.45).

Rupert Labrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Primorus Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Rupert Labrum bought 150,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,491.15).

On Thursday, December 1st, Rupert Labrum acquired 100,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,660.77).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

Primorus Investments stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 2.80 ($0.03). 511,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,250. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of £3.92 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. Primorus Investments plc has a one year low of GBX 2.01 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

Primorus Investments Company Profile

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.