RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN) Short Interest Update

RushNet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSHN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the December 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,286,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RushNet Trading Down 20.0 %

RSHN stock traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching 0.00. 32,110,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,825. RushNet has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.00.

About RushNet

RushNet, Inc engages in the manufacturing and sale of products such as carbonated and non-carbonated alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded on January 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

