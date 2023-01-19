Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.82. 15,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Ryan Specialty has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.91 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 47.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 182,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,176,064.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,442,887.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ryan Specialty news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 182,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $6,176,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,801,621 shares in the company, valued at $196,442,887.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock worth $39,211,853 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Articles

