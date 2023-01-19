Safe Trading Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $6.14 or 0.00029151 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $127.95 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00228704 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00100573 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00056203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004707 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000365 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.76347459 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

