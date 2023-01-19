SafeMoon V2 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $143.08 Million (SFM)

SafeMoon V2 (SFM) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. SafeMoon V2 has a total market cap of $143.08 million and approximately $451,645.92 worth of SafeMoon V2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SafeMoon V2 has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One SafeMoon V2 token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003113 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00429391 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000108 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.61 or 0.30140079 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.00762914 BTC.
SafeMoon V2 Profile
SafeMoon V2 was first traded on February 28th, 2021. SafeMoon V2’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,943,266 tokens. The Reddit community for SafeMoon V2 is https://reddit.com/r/safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official Twitter account is @safemoon. SafeMoon V2’s official message board is safemoon.medium.com. The official website for SafeMoon V2 is safemoon.com.
Buying and Selling SafeMoon V2
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon V2 directly using US dollars.
