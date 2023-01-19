Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €150.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) has been given a €150.00 ($163.04) price objective by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($135.87) price objective on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

SAF stock opened at €129.30 ($140.54) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €117.54 and a 200 day moving average price of €108.55. Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($73.01) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($100.39).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones.

