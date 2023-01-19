San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Short Interest Update

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the December 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 367.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.70. 560,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,960. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $15.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 97.63% and a return on equity of 1,895.40%. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

