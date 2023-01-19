Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:PXE – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.00. Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

