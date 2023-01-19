Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 14,135 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,287 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $574.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $239.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $512.22. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $645.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

