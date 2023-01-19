Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 22.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,019,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,315 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,944,716 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $877,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after buying an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EOG. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.16 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.19.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 25.92%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.