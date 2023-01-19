Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 527.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 40.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 70.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGCO Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $139.10 on Thursday. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.06 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AGCO Announces Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at AGCO

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AGCO from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

