Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank owned 0.16% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMK. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1,401.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMK stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $25.82 and a 12 month high of $26.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.