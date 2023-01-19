Sandy Spring Bank Sells 184 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on Netflix in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.39.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $326.33 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $526.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.