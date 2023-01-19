Sandy Spring Bank Sells 675 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,986,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,431,000 after acquiring an additional 531,734 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,674,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,800 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,162,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,089,000 after acquiring an additional 547,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,948,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,520,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Mizuho raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Carrier Global Stock Down 4.2 %

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.