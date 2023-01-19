Sandy Spring Bank Sells 9,563 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,563 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in First Solar by 256.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 271 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 0.0 %

First Solar stock opened at $177.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.79, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.38. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $185.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Solar from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $146.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on First Solar from $167.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

