Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in December

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SNPHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. researches and develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. It offers various pharmaceutical products, including Verkazia, which is used for the treatment of vernal keratoconjunctivitis; STN1008903, which is used for dry eye treatment; Eybelis for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension; Alesion, an anti-allergy ophthalmic solution; Diquas for the treatment for dry eye syndrome; and glaucoma products, such as Tapros, Tapcom, PRESERFLO MicroShunt, and ROCK inhibitor products.

