Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Short Interest Down 58.8% in December

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of SNPHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.47. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
