Sapphire 24 Hour Volume Reaches $764.53 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $764.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,537.98 or 0.07347133 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00076271 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00029067 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00056717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001025 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024114 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

