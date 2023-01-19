Sapphire (SAPP) Trading Up 30.3% This Week

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.26 million and $1,776.64 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,523.51 or 0.07337756 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00076639 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00029120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00056527 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00023701 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.