Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA) Trading Down 4.2%

Sarama Resources Ltd (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 70,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 56,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Sarama Resources Trading Down 4.2 %

The stock has a market cap of C$15.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.13.

Get Sarama Resources alerts:

Sarama Resources (CVE:SWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sarama Resources Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Ltd, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing, exploration, and development of gold deposits in West Africa. The company holds 100% interest in the Sanutura Project covering an area of approximately 1,420 square kilometers; and 18% interest in the Karankasso Project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located within the southern Houndé Belt, south-west Burkina Faso.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sarama Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarama Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.