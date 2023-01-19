Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC) Short Interest Down 22.5% in December

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Co. (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the December 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Price Performance

Shares of STRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 461,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,948. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.11. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sarcos Technology and Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 1,046.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. Analysts forecast that Sarcos Technology and Robotics will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 20,341 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sarcos Technology and Robotics by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,940 shares during the period. 24.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Company Profile

Sarcos Corp., a robotics and sensor company, designs, builds, and produces dexterous tele-operated robotic systems. Its products include Guardian S, an unmanned ground vehicle for security, inspection, and non-destructive testing available in a Robot-as-a-Service offering; Guardian GT, a big arm system or dual-armed human-controlled robot mounted on an agile tracked vehicle base for commercial, industrial, and first responder environments; and Guardian XO, a robot that features an exoskeleton suit; SenSuit controller garment for enhanced teleoperation of the Guardian XT (a highly dexterous mobile robotic system); and humanoid solutions.

