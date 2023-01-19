Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Short Interest Update

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the December 15th total of 162,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCFLF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Schaeffler from €7.40 ($8.04) to €6.60 ($7.17) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Schaeffler from €6.50 ($7.07) to €7.50 ($8.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Schaeffler Stock Performance

Schaeffler stock remained flat at $7.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.