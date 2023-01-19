Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Trading Up 0.3%

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 317.53 ($3.87) and last traded at GBX 316 ($3.86). Approximately 67,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 47,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($3.84).

The firm has a market cap of £215.57 million and a P/E ratio of 756.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 290.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

In other news, insider Fraser McIntyre purchased 149 shares of Schroder Income Growth Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £430.61 ($525.45).

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

